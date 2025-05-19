Sophron Capital Management L.P. Buys Shares of 32,447 Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Sophron Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 32,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,051,000. Marriott International accounts for approximately 3.6% of Sophron Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. bought a new stake in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Marriott International by 112.2% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 494.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.21, for a total transaction of $270,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,599,832.04. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 1,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.48, for a total transaction of $292,463.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,811.48. This represents a 18.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,694 shares of company stock worth $9,208,342 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.68% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of MAR stock opened at $273.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.16 and its 200 day moving average is $266.80. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $204.55 and a 1-year high of $307.52. The company has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.84, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.07. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 116.67% and a net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MAR. Evercore ISI upgraded Marriott International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $285.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Dbs Bank upgraded shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $226.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.60.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

Further Reading

