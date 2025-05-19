CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (CNH) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.25 on May 30th

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Get Free Report) declared an annual dividend on Tuesday, March 25th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share on Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a dividend payout ratio of 30.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign to earn $0.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.47 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.5%.

Shares of NYSE:CNH opened at $13.70 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.04. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $13.87. The company has a quick ratio of 10.83, a current ratio of 13.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.50.

CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign ( NYSE:CNH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gerrit A. Marx sold 320,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.64, for a total value of $3,730,294.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 375,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,366,583.04. The trade was a 46.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Jay Schroeder sold 2,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total value of $27,355.80. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,077.40. This represents a 6.17% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 432,866 shares of company stock worth $5,081,828 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign (NYSE:CNH – Free Report) by 70.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,268,436 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938,035 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 0.18% of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign worth $27,856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 59.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNH. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on CNH GLOBAL N V Foreign in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.75.

CNH Industrial NV is an equipment and services company, which develops, manufactures and sells specialized machines and services for the farming and construction industries, and supplies replacement parts and accessories. It operates through the following operating segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

