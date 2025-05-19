Vennlight Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 351,994 TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF)

Vennlight Capital Management LP acquired a new position in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 351,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,000. TeraWulf accounts for approximately 1.9% of Vennlight Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Vennlight Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of TeraWulf at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WULF. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TeraWulf by 67.9% during the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 7,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of TeraWulf by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Get TeraWulf alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on WULF shares. Jones Trading initiated coverage on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Monday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price target on shares of TeraWulf from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.86.

TeraWulf Trading Up 10.5%

NASDAQ WULF opened at $3.89 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 3.00. TeraWulf Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.09). TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. The business had revenue of $34.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.72 million. TeraWulf’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About TeraWulf

(Free Report)

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WULF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TeraWulf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeraWulf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.