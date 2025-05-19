Contrasting Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC) & Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN)

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) and Ellington Credit (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Ellington Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthpeak Properties 9.00% 2.61% 1.21% Ellington Credit 226.01% 15.81% 2.71%

Volatility and Risk

Healthpeak Properties has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ellington Credit has a beta of 1.31, suggesting that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthpeak Properties $543.46 million 22.65 $243.14 million $0.40 44.29 Ellington Credit $15.88 million 13.47 $4.56 million $0.30 18.98

This table compares Healthpeak Properties and Ellington Credit”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Healthpeak Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Ellington Credit. Ellington Credit is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Healthpeak Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Healthpeak Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.22 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.9%. Ellington Credit pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.9%. Healthpeak Properties pays out 305.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ellington Credit pays out 320.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Healthpeak Properties and Ellington Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthpeak Properties 0 2 9 0 2.82 Ellington Credit 0 1 1 0 2.50

Healthpeak Properties presently has a consensus target price of $23.45, suggesting a potential upside of 32.40%. Ellington Credit has a consensus target price of $5.88, suggesting a potential upside of 3.16%. Given Healthpeak Properties’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Healthpeak Properties is more favorable than Ellington Credit.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.6% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.4% of Ellington Credit shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Healthpeak Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Ellington Credit shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Healthpeak Properties beats Ellington Credit on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Free Report)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns, operates, and develops high-quality real estate for healthcare discovery and delivery.

About Ellington Credit

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Credit Company, a real estate investment trust, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS, such as non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was formerly known as Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and changed its name to Ellington Credit Company in April 2024. Ellington Credit Company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Old Greenwich, Connecticut.

