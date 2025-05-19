Westwood Holdings Group Inc. Has $59.62 Million Stock Position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lessened its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,127,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 302,042 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc.’s holdings in Rambus were worth $59,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rambus by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,594,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,771,000 after acquiring an additional 31,645 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rambus by 442.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,449,128 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $288,042,000 after purchasing an additional 4,445,146 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Rambus by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,999,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,093,953 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Rambus by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,184,370 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,186,000 after purchasing an additional 68,975 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,368,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.02, for a total value of $3,559,282.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 93,841 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,064.82. This trade represents a 35.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 10,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.79, for a total transaction of $537,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,047,718.49. This trade represents a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,300 shares of company stock valued at $6,745,221 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

RMBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI started coverage on Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Rambus from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.00.

NASDAQ:RMBS opened at $56.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.99 and a 200 day moving average of $55.36. Rambus Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.43 and a 52-week high of $69.15.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

