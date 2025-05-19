Virtus Fund Advisers LLC Has $2.39 Million Stock Position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT)

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC decreased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,279 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,676 shares during the quarter. MakeMyTrip accounts for about 7.4% of Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $2,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMYT. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in MakeMyTrip in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in MakeMyTrip by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of MakeMyTrip during the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, BOCHK Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. BOCHK Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MakeMyTrip from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of MakeMyTrip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

MakeMyTrip Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MMYT opened at $105.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.28 and a 200-day moving average of $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. MakeMyTrip Limited has a twelve month low of $72.55 and a twelve month high of $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 57.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.92.

About MakeMyTrip

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

