ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,199 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $5,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 132.9% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Constellation Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $245.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Constellation Brands from $203.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.74.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Samuel J. Glaetzer sold 3,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.54, for a total value of $593,901.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $589,376.04. This represents a 50.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Constellation Brands stock opened at $195.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.46 and a 52-week high of $265.70. The company has a market capitalization of $34.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $184.10 and a 200 day moving average of $198.97.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 26.55% and a net margin of 6.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. This is a boost from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

Constellation Brands Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.