Windacre Partnership LLC Has $883.01 Million Stake in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Windacre Partnership LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,728,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 295,600 shares during the quarter. Fidelity National Financial comprises 12.9% of Windacre Partnership LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Windacre Partnership LLC owned about 5.75% of Fidelity National Financial worth $883,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,451,000 after buying an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Avanza Fonder AB bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,061,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Financial by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,055,000 after buying an additional 5,071 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.17% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $58.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.79 and a fifty-two week high of $66.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.28.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.35). Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Fidelity National Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.60.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

