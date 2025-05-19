Toronto Dominion Bank Has $32.69 Million Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 220,987 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $32,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,687,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,384,650,000 after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,047,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,073,624,000 after buying an additional 458,048 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,003,389 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,775,421,000 after buying an additional 752,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $1,435,314,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,584,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $973,894,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391,581 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE:KKR opened at $125.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.10 billion, a PE ratio of 37.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.15 and a twelve month high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. ( NYSE:KKR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.185 dividend. This is an increase from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 13,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This represents a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $170.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $120.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $183.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on KKR & Co. Inc.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.