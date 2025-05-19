Visionary Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,194 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,194 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned about 0.36% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $4,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYLD. Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 8,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 46,702 shares in the last quarter. Verum Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Verum Partners LLC now owns 184,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,613,000 after buying an additional 15,464 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 675.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 69,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,758,000 after buying an additional 60,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its position in Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 14,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:SYLD opened at $65.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.37. The firm has a market cap of $993.37 million, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.05. Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $54.75 and a 52-week high of $76.95.

About Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

