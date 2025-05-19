Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. Makes New $1.19 Million Investment in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,622 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000. Invesco Senior Loan ETF accounts for 0.9% of Virtus Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKLN. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 5,971.4% during the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter.
Invesco Senior Loan ETF Price Performance
Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN opened at $21.00 on Monday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.93.
About Invesco Senior Loan ETF
The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
