Triglav Skladi D.O.O. Invests $1.53 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Triglav Skladi D.O.O. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Buckley Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. WR Wealth Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 386 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after buying an additional 516,585 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new stake in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sysco by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,730,000 after purchasing an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In related news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. This represents a 2.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE:SYY opened at $72.34 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $67.12 and a 12-month high of $82.23.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $19.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. Sysco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SYY shares. Barclays reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com cut Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Read Our Latest Report on Sysco

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.