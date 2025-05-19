Teza Capital Management LLC Sells 30,579 Shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Teza Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 39.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,579 shares during the quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CELH. State of Wyoming lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 430.1% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 107,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 87,592 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 91.7% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 527,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 252,521 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 819,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,573,000 after purchasing an additional 116,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 86.9% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 53,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 24,984 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Celsius

In other Celsius news, Director Joyce Russell sold 4,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.47, for a total transaction of $113,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,106 shares in the company, valued at $543,947.82. The trade was a 17.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul H. Storey sold 10,188 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $262,544.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,303.69. The trade was a 18.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CELH. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Celsius from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Celsius from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Celsius Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:CELH opened at $39.39 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.17 and a 200 day moving average of $29.92. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.65. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.10 and a 12 month high of $98.85.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. Celsius had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 51.89%. Celsius’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

Further Reading

