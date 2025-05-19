Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Virtus Fund Advisers LLC

Virtus Fund Advisers LLC cut its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 259 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Virtus Fund Advisers LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Eagle Materials by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 205 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 233.1% during the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 443 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Eagle Materials from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $280.00 to $245.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Eagle Materials from $330.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Eagle Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $242.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Eagle Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $274.40.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $239.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 2.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.36. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 1 year low of $201.61 and a 1 year high of $321.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $222.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.25.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement, including Portland limestone cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures, as well as well as containerboard and lightweight packaging grades; manufacture and sale of recycled paperboard to the gypsum wallboard industry and other paperboard converters; the sale of readymix concrete; and mining and sale of aggregates, such as crushed stone, sand, and gravel.

