33,370 Shares in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP) Acquired by Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter.
Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%
BSTP opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.71. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.
About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF
The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Deere Powers Ahead: Q2 Beat, Analyst Boosts, More Upside
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- 3 Companies That Just Raised Dividends; 2 to Buy, 1 to Avoid
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- CAVA’s Explosive Growth Makes It a Must-Watch Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.