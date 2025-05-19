33,370 Shares in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP) Acquired by Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 33,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF accounts for 1.2% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.82% of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. OFC Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $994,000. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $564,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares in the last quarter.

Get Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF alerts:

Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Trading Up 0.5%

BSTP opened at $33.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 0.71. Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $29.54 and a 12 month high of $34.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04.

About Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF

The Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (BSTP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for exposure to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY) with buffered losses and gains through the active use of FLEX options, rebalanced monthly. The fund intends to opportunistically reset its portfolio prior to the one-year expiration date of the options.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BSTP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Buffer Step-Up Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.