Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $6.75 Million Position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,198 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $6,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,436,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,374,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277,575 shares during the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc bought a new position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $338,000. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 263,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after buying an additional 12,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,193,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of FBND stock opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $47.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.33.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

