Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Shares in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 43,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 3.2% of Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEFA. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Integrity Financial Corp WA boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 171.2% during the fourth quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

BATS:IEFA opened at $81.10 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.95 and a 52-week high of $81.14. The company has a market cap of $137.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.42.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

