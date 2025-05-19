Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $4.97 Million Stock Position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,009 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,906 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional International Value ETF worth $4,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trace Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,536,000. Studio Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 994,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,273,000 after acquiring an additional 69,576 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 32,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graver Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,202,000.

Get Dimensional International Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFIV opened at $41.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.76. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $34.03 and a 1 year high of $41.48.

Dimensional International Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.