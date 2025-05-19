Montage Gold (MAUTF) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday

Montage Gold (OTCMKTS:MAUTF – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter.

Montage Gold Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of MAUTF opened at $2.78 on Monday. Montage Gold has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $2.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.42 and a 200 day moving average of $1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. National Bankshares reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Montage Gold in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Montage Gold Company Profile

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. Its flagship property is the Koné Gold Project covering an area of 2,259 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

