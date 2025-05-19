Vivaldi Capital Management LP Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Vivaldi Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,754 shares during the period. Vivaldi Capital Management LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stone Summit Wealth LLC now owns 11,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

SCHE stock opened at $29.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $30.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

