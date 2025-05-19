Visionary Wealth Advisors Lowers Holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Visionary Wealth Advisors reduced its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $8,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5,788.2% during the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 377.7% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $29.20 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 0.54. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $24.11 and a 1-year high of $30.25.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

