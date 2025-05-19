Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 10,178 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 193,378 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in GSK were worth $6,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in GSK by 602.5% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 574,754 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,438,000 after acquiring an additional 492,934 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its holdings in GSK by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,015 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Sphera Funds Management LTD. lifted its position in shares of GSK by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 130,000 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 106,753 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 6,948 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 256,715 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GSK opened at $37.64 on Monday. GSK plc has a 52 week low of $31.72 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.96.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 48.59% and a net margin of 8.13%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GSK plc will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $0.4216 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.60%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GSK shares. Hsbc Global Res raised GSK to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.25 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.58.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

