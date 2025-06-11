Wesbanco Bank Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP)

Wesbanco Bank Inc. lowered its holdings in United Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBCP – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. owned 0.57% of United Bancorp worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UBCP. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in United Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of United Bancorp by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 40,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 36,642 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of United Bancorp by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Brian M. Hendershot purchased 2,207 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.62 per share, with a total value of $30,059.34. Following the purchase, the director now owns 31,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,998.48. This represents a 7.61% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary W. Glessner acquired 3,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.62 per share, for a total transaction of $47,629.14. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 100,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,204.98. The trade was a 3.60% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 11,009 shares of company stock worth $149,943. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UBCP opened at $13.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.87 million, a PE ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.16. United Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.40 and a 1 year high of $14.78.

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. United Bancorp had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $7.53 million during the quarter.

United Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from United Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. United Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.68%.

About United Bancorp

United Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. The company provides range of banking and financial services, which includes accepting demand, savings, and time deposits. It also offers commercial, real estate and consumer loans.

