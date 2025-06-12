Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA Acquires 413 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises about 2.2% of Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HON. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON stock opened at $225.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $211.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $216.20.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

HON has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.14.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

