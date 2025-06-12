Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 1,507 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 61.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,507 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNP. EnRich Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $225.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $134.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $220.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

