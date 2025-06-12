Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Sagace Wealth Management LLC

Sagace Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.5% of Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Sagace Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,288,912,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 19,843.5% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,195,000 after buying an additional 2,184,173 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $239,161,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $150.43 and a one year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $167.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $171.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

