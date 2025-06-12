Simon Quick Advisors LLC Buys 8,456 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 37.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 8,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 9,201 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 8,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $910,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

XOM opened at $109.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $471.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.14 and its 200 day moving average is $108.89. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $97.80 and a 12-month high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

