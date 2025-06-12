Neumann Capital Management LLC Has $549,000 Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,564 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tacita Capital Inc grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd bought a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Loop Capital upped their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $119.41 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $80.10 and a 52-week high of $120.50. The company has a market capitalization of $214.67 billion, a PE ratio of 38.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $105.82.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.15 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

