SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Defined Financial Planning LLC

Defined Financial Planning LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.1% of Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Defined Financial Planning LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 24,245.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 60,753,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,710,294,000 after buying an additional 60,504,152 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $450,109,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at about $401,829,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,374.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,121,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $271,568,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

GLD stock opened at $308.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $301.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.69. The firm has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $212.12 and a 1 year high of $317.63.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.