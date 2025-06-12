Ballew Advisors Inc Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Ballew Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,637,301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10,973.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,954,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,359,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936,632 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,694,703,000 after buying an additional 1,052,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,978,394,000 after buying an additional 1,028,818 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6%

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $108.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.52. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.22 and a 1-year high of $128.61.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

