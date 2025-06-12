Fortitude Family Office LLC Acquires 1,451 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 29.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 7,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet North America Advisors SA now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TPG Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. TPG Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB opened at $233.80 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $190.27 and a 52-week high of $263.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $220.13 and a 200-day moving average of $234.30. The company has a market capitalization of $231.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.