Total Wealth Planning LLC Acquires 56 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Total Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,987 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Total Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $326.43 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $295.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $333.11. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of 160.02, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.80 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Cfra Research lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $190.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $293.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.71, for a total transaction of $732,560.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,692,546.04. This represents a 30.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ira Matthew Ehrenpreis sold 477,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.30, for a total transaction of $170,636,475.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 855,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,632,276.20. This represents a 35.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 818,509 shares of company stock valued at $273,791,775 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

