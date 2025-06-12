Donaldson Capital Management LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Donaldson Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 76.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,295 shares during the quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Wealth Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 1,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $810,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new position in Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,904,000. Capital & Planning LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Capital Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 60,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

QQQ stock opened at $532.41 on Thursday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The firm has a market cap of $333.63 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $488.16 and a 200 day moving average of $502.45.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

