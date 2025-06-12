Defined Financial Planning LLC Invests $347,000 in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Defined Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 73.32% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ TLT opened at $86.14 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $86.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.66. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $83.30 and a one year high of $101.64. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

