iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by Neumann Capital Management LLC

Neumann Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Neumann Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kelly Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 102.0% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 69,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after acquiring an additional 35,096 shares in the last quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Net Worth Advisory Group now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sapient Capital LLC now owns 31,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,912,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Two West Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 86.9% in the 1st quarter. Two West Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 11,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $192.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.96. The company has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $165.45 and a one year high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

