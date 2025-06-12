Fifth Third Bancorp Has $147.90 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 409,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,969 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.15% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $147,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF opened at $409.17 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $375.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $389.60. The firm has a market cap of $107.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

