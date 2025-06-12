Zhang Financial LLC Purchases 1,950 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Zhang Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 59,684 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Zhang Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $10,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 952 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 45,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $330,000. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Fiduciary Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. now owns 29,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,101,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV stock opened at $173.73 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock has a market cap of $276.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $167.09 and a 200-day moving average of $171.79.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.