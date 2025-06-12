Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. Has $7.87 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 38.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,742 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nova R Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. LM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. LM Advisors LLC now owns 77,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,605,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,232,829,000. Joel Adams & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $19,507,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3%

NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $552.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $517.69 and a 200 day moving average of $533.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $442.80 and a 52 week high of $563.92.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

