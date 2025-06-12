Sapient Capital LLC Reduces Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Sapient Capital LLC trimmed its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 88.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,838 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 163,066 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Securities USA LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 86,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,212,000 after purchasing an additional 27,251 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,544,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,197,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $412,086,000 after acquiring an additional 18,650 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 5,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 358,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,276,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Texas Instruments to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.86.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $199.69 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $181.41 billion, a PE ratio of 38.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.00. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $139.95 and a 12 month high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.21.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 30.68% and a return on equity of 28.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $1.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.