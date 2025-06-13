Stanley Laman Group Ltd. Sells 2,865 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lessened its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 12.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,865 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co grew its stake in Honeywell International by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $226.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $212.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $216.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.14.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

