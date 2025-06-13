Short Interest in ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE) Drops By 62.8%

ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples (NYSEARCA:UGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 62.8% from the May 15th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.
ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Trading Down 0.3%
Shares of UGE traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.87. 957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,541. ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples has a 1 year low of $16.66 and a 1 year high of $20.97. The company has a market cap of $9.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.69.
ProShares Ultra Consumer Staples Company Profile
