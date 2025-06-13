SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. trimmed its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,095 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,159 shares during the quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $547,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $7,794,000. Finally, Certuity LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 2,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 1.2%

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $312.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $212.12 and a 1-year high of $317.63. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $102.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.11.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

