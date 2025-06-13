Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB) Senior Officer Benjamin Sze Acquires 596,000 Shares

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. (CVE:DB – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Benjamin Sze purchased 596,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$44,700.00.

Benjamin Sze also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 9th, Benjamin Sze bought 150,000 shares of Decibel Cannabis stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.07 per share, for a total transaction of C$10,500.00.

Decibel Cannabis Trading Up 6.7%

Decibel Cannabis stock traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$0.08. The company had a trading volume of 79,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,352. Decibel Cannabis Company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.04 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.09. The company has a market cap of C$32.72 million, a P/E ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.07.

About Decibel Cannabis

Decibel Cannabis Company Inc, an integrated cannabis company, engages in the cannabis cultivation, processing, and sale of cannabis flower products in Canada. It is also involved in the extraction, processing, and manufacturing vape cartridges, cannabis infused products, cannabis extracts, and glass tube packaging for pre-rolls.

