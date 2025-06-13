ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in May

ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a drop of 63.6% from the May 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

ProShares Short MidCap 400 Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:MYY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.39. 1,851 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,600. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.45. ProShares Short MidCap 400 has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $23.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Short MidCap 400

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in ProShares Short MidCap 400 stock. J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in ProShares Short MidCap 400 (NYSEARCA:MYY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 80,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,632,000. ProShares Short MidCap 400 comprises 1.5% of J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. J2 Capital Management Inc owned about 27.36% of ProShares Short MidCap 400 as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Short MidCap 400 Company Profile

ProShares Short MidCap400 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index (the Index). The S&P MidCap 400 Index is a measure of mid-size company United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 400 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

