Short Interest in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Declines By 63.5%

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,100 shares, a drop of 63.5% from the May 15th total of 260,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 552,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, reaching $40.92. The stock had a trading volume of 17,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,272. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.61 and a 1 year high of $41.41.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNDC. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter.

About Schwab Fundamental International Small Equity ETF

The Schwab Fundamental International Small Company Index ETF (FNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a fundamentally-selected and -weighted Russell index of small firms in developed ex-US markets based on adjusted sales, retained operational cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

