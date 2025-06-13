Short Interest in Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY) Decreases By 64.3%

Dassault Systèmes SE (OTCMKTS:DASTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a drop of 64.3% from the May 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 107,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dassault Systèmes

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASTY. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dassault Systèmes by 27.5% during the first quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 120,425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,545,000 after buying an additional 25,988 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 40,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 11,066 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Dassault Systèmes by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,836 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new position in Dassault Systèmes during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. 0.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DASTY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Dassault Systèmes to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Dassault Systèmes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

Dassault Systèmes Price Performance

Dassault Systèmes stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $37.14. 80,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,783. The stock has a market cap of $49.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.90, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.37 and its 200-day moving average is $37.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Dassault Systèmes has a 12 month low of $32.85 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

Dassault Systèmes Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.222 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.58%. Dassault Systèmes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.92%.

Dassault Systèmes Company Profile

Dassault Systèmes SE provides software solutions and services worldwide. It offers SOLIDWORKS provides easy-to-use 2D and 3D product development solutions accessible to any business; CATIA, an engineering and design software for product 3D computer-aided design; GEOVIA for intersection of natural resources, infrastructure, and urban planning; and BIOVIA that develops chemicals, biologics, and materials experiences.

