Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Has $535,000 Stock Position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NDAQ. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Price Performance

Nasdaq stock opened at $86.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.00. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.28 and a 52-week high of $87.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.61.

Nasdaq Increases Dividend

Nasdaq ( NASDAQ:NDAQ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Nasdaq had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 14.82%. Nasdaq’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 49.09%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.50.

Insider Activity

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Bryan Everard Smith sold 657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $47,179.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,450,783.80. This trade represents a 1.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sarah Youngwood sold 14,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total transaction of $1,102,179.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,398,253.92. The trade was a 20.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,616 shares of company stock worth $1,813,598 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Nasdaq Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Capital Access Platforms, Financial Technology, and Market Services. The Capital Access Platforms segment sells and distributes historical and real-time market data; and develops and licenses Nasdaq-branded indices and financial products.

Featured Stories

