iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Seros Financial LLC

Seros Financial LLC cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,769 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF comprises approximately 6.7% of Seros Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Seros Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $8,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter worth $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%
IVE opened at $192.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $165.45 and a 52 week high of $206.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.88.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
