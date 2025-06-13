Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the May 15th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance
NYSE:IIF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,058. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
