Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Short Interest Update

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a decrease of 63.7% from the May 15th total of 41,900 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:IIF traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,058. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.33.

Get Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $1,335,000. Almitas Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 21.3% during the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 104,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after buying an additional 18,424 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 28.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 6,320 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the first quarter worth about $2,499,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 9.7% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.96% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Company Profile

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.