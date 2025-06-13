Willis Investment Counsel Purchases 1,251 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 210,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for 1.7% of Willis Investment Counsel’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $25,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $789,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $48,348,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 29.5% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 6,996 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 6,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rede Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 20,820 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. UBS Group reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Piper Sandler cut Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Exxon Mobil from $141.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.50.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of XOM stock opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $472.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 52.52%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

